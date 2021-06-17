Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,127 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $196,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

Shares of BLK traded down $5.85 on Thursday, reaching $863.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,287. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $845.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $528.63 and a 12-month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

