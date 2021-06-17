B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 M-.

BOSC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,853. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

