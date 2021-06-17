Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Soditic Asset Management LLP

Soditic Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 147.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,440 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 10.0% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

