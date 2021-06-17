Covey Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises 2.1% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $502.66. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.