Aviva PLC Acquires 865,173 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 192.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,314,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 865,173 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $76,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 795,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 145,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

