Karbo Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.00718831 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,096,228 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

