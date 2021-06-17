GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.47 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $49.59 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,324,787 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

