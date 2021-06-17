Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

