SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.62 Million

Jun 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post sales of $35.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.40 million and the lowest is $34.83 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.18 million to $149.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $152.15 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,865. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $809.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

