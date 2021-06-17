Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $109.33

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.33.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $9,558,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAN traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,788. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.