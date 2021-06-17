Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149,033 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $177,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $11.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.53. 145,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.19 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

