Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $99.02 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,871 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Bilibili worth $99,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.06. 95,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

