Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 55.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $89,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 14.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 269,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 14.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 14.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $95.70. 5,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.65. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

