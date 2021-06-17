Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.29% of Brooks Automation worth $138,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.37. 16,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,853. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

