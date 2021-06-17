Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,099,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.49% of Citigroup worth $730,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,602,898. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

