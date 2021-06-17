Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 689 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

ABBV stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.56. 108,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,048. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

