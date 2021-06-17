Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock remained flat at $$29.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 252,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. The firm has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.