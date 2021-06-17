Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Decreases By 28.9%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,500,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.28. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

