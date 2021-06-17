New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on NMFC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 18,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,296. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

