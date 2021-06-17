Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Update

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 249,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:MRLN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,261. The firm has a market cap of $274.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 343,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 164,403 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.