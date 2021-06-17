Core Alternative Capital Buys Shares of 7,017 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 161,813 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 537,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. 528,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,804,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.