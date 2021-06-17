Core Alternative Capital Sells 63,143 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,143 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MO. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 186,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.