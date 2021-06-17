Core Alternative Capital Has $6.69 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 239.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 546,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after purchasing an additional 385,737 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,548. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

