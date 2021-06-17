Core Alternative Capital Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC traded down $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $266.42. 29,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.