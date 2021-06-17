Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $316.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.00 million and the lowest is $314.70 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $311.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.77. 8,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.20. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 91,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

