Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Kamada reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $253.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

