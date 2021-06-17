Egretia Reaches Market Cap of $7.11 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $1.44 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00759790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00083787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042160 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars.

