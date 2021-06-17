Baron Financial Group LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.06. 67,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,844. The firm has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.91. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

