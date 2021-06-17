Dvision Network (DVI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.90 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $72.90 million and $23.72 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

