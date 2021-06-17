The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Kelli D. Molczyk Sells 2,500 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,504.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Buckle stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,627. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

