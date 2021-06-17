Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Sells 6,545 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,665.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MLAB traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,258. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

