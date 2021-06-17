Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Centene worth $555,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Centene by 42.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 34.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,883 shares of company stock worth $6,475,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

