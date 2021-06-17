Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,644 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Keysight Technologies worth $107,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.73. 9,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,245. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

