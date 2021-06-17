Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,281 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $67,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.78. The stock had a trading volume of 98,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $319.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $240.25 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.