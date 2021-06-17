Bp Plc Has $22.77 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.93.

NYSE:MLM traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.26. 2,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,868. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $198.81 and a one year high of $383.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

