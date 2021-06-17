Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 30,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,306. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,485 shares of company stock worth $2,333,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

