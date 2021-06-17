Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $18.88.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPY. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.