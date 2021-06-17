Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $491.38.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.43 on Thursday, reaching $473.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.88. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $302.77 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

