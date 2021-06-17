Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.59. 115,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.28.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

