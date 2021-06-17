Tapmydata Price Tops $0.12 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $98,906.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00431071 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003941 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00017637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.01070503 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.