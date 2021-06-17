Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002990 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and $140.79 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00058957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00136554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00180652 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.25 or 0.00899283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.15 or 1.00287781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,597,348,413 coins and its circulating supply is 2,474,345,778 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

