Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $171,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,281,000 after purchasing an additional 473,124 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.91. 95,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,899. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.20 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.