JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.01. The stock had a trading volume of 421,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. The stock has a market cap of $466.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.