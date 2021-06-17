Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 780,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 1,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,617. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54. Biocept has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biocept by 52.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

