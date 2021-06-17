Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.80. 129,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,959,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,231,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

