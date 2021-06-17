Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $311,988.78

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $311,988.78 and approximately $302.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.71 or 0.00759423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00083435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

