VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Tops $25.19 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $25.19 million and $3.08 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.71 or 0.00759423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00083435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042133 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.