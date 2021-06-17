Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$35.12, with a volume of 101975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

