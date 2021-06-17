Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.26. 4,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,096 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

