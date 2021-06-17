Humana (NYSE:HUM) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Head to Head Review

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oscar Health and Humana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Humana 0 3 10 0 2.77

Oscar Health presently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. Humana has a consensus price target of $473.76, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Humana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Humana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Humana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A Humana 4.72% 19.08% 7.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oscar Health and Humana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $462.80 million 10.82 -$406.83 million N/A N/A Humana $77.16 billion 0.72 $3.37 billion $18.75 22.98

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Summary

Humana beats Oscar Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health benefits; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups, as well as military services, such as TRICARE T2017 East Region contract. Further, it offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, predictive modeling and informatics services, and clinical care services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 17 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 5 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

